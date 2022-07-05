NID DAT 2022: MDes Final Result Announced; Direct Link To Download Scorecard

NID DAT 2022: MDes final result declared

NID DAT MDes Result 2022: The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2022 result for the Master of Design (MDes) programme today, July 5. The NID DAT MDes 2022-23 final result is available in the form of a scorecard at admissions.nid.edu. To check and download the NID DAT MDes result 2022, candidates will need to enter their email id and date of birth.

The NID Design Aptitude Test was conducted in 23 cities across the country. The final merit list of DAT MDes exam has been released on the basis of the candidate's performance in all stages of the exam. Candidates should note that there will be a separate merit list for overseas candidates.

The qualified candidates will have now to submit their campus preferences within the stipulated date. Based on availability of seat, the shortlisted candidates will be allotted a seat in the order of merit in their respective category.

NID DAT MDes Final Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the "MDes 2022-23: Final Result and Payment of Non-Refundabale Fee and Uploading of Documents" link

Enter your email ID and date of birth, and click on submit.

Your MDes final result will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference

The shortlisted candidates will have to confirm their seat by making a payment of non-refundable fee and uploading documents by July 7. The fee for the confirmation of seat is Rs 30,000 for general, general-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, and PwD candidates. While, for overseas candidates, the fee is Rs 75,000.