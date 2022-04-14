NID DAT 2022 Mains To Be Held In Hybrid Mode; Check Paper Pattern

Image credit: shutterstock.com NID DAT 2022 Mains will be held in the third week of June

NID DAT 2022 Mains: The National Institute of Design will conduct the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT 2022) Mains exam in hybrid mode considering the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the country and the uncertainties arising thereof, the DAT Mains for the admission cycle 2022-23 will be conducted in hybrid mode," NID statement mentioned.

Recommended: Cut-Offs and Minimum Qualifying Criteria of NID DAT for B.Des/ M.Des admission, Download Free B.Des at UPES. Ranked Top 100 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC. Top recruiters - Titan, Bosch, Wildcraft. Apply Now Design programs at Pearl Academy. No. 1 Design & Fashion Institute by ASSOCHAM, India Today, Outlook and The Week 2021 rankings. last date to apply - 6 April'22. Apply Now Recommended : Internship: Online Work-From-Home Jobs For Students In Marketing, Design, NGOs. Read More

The DAT Mains will be held in held in the third week of June. "The candidates who are shortlisted for DAT Mains would be required to appear for the DAT Mains exam (Studio Test). The studio test shall be conducted in different cities across the country," read the NID statement.

NID DAT 2022: Check Exam Pattern

The DAT Mains exam will comprise of a studio test and interview. The Studio Test will be held at the respective campuses of NID in the offline mode while the interviews will be held over the offline mode.

The candidates who are shortlisted for DAT Mains would be required to upload a statement of purpose (SoP) and portfolio. "The statement of purpose should contain a maximum of 100 words and the same will have to upload as a single PDF file," it read.

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. For details on NID DAT exam, please visit the website- admissions.nid.edu.