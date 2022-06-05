  • Home
NID DAT 2022: The National Institute of Design will conduct the NID DAT Mains exam 2022 will be conducted in a hybrid mode tomorrow, June 6.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 10:36 am IST

NID DAT 2022 Mains Exam Tomorrow; Check Paper Pattern, Instructions For Candidates
NID DAT 2022 Mains exam tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

NID DAT 2022: The National Institute of Design will conduct the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 Mains exam tomorrow, June 6. The NID DAT Mains exam 2022 will be conducted in a hybrid mode amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The NID has already issued the DAT Mains admit card 2022 for MDes programs. NID DAT admit card has been released as per preferences chosen by the candidate.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation prevailing in the country and the uncertainties arising thereof, the DAT Mains for the admission cycle 2022-23 will be conducted in hybrid mode," the NID said in a statement earlier.

"The candidates who are shortlisted for DAT Mains would be required to appear for the DAT Mains exam (Studio Test). The studio test shall be conducted in different cities across the country," it said.

NID DAT 2022: Exam Pattern

The DAT Mains exam will comprise of a studio test and interview. The studio test for the DAT MDes programme will be held at the respective campuses of NID in offline mode while the interviews will be held over the offline mode.

Shortlisted candidates for DAT Mains 2022 will need to upload a statement of purpose (SoP) and portfolio. "The statement of purpose should contain a maximum of 100 words and the same will have to upload as a single PDF file," it read.

NID DAT Mains 2022: Instructions For Candidates

  • Candidates should appear in the studio test and online personal interview to be included in the NID DAT final merit list 2022.
  • Rescheduling of the DAT studio test will not be entertained.
  • If someone fails to appear in the online interview round, then in such case admit card for that candidate will not be generated for the studio test.
  • Candidates will have to bring NID DAT admit card along with one valid photo ID proof on the day of the NID DAT studio test.

The NID DAT examination is conducted for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. For details on NID DAT exam, please visit the website- admissions.nid.edu.

