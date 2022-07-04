NID DAT 2022: BDes Final Result Declared; Direct Link, How To Check

  • Home
NID DAT Result 2022: The NID DAT 2022 result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme has been announced. To access the BDes final result 2022, candidates will need to enter their email id and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 4, 2022 9:42 pm IST

NID DAT 2022: BDes final result declared

NID DAT Result 2022: The National Institute of Design has announced the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2022 result for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. The NID DAT BDes final result 2022 is available in the form of a scorecard on the official website-- admissions.nid.edu. To access the BDes result 2022, candidates will need to enter their email id and date of birth.

Latest: Cut-Offs and Minimum Qualifying Criteria of NID DAT for B.Des/ M.Des admission, Download Free
Don't Miss: Design Colleges in India Accepting NID DAT 2022 Score. Check Now
Recommended: Check the list of top design colleges in India. Click Here

The NID Design Aptitude Test was conducted in the offline mode on June 18 in Bhopal, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. Shortlisted candidates will have now to submit their campus preferences within the stipulated date.

NID DAT BDes Final Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website-- admissions.nid.edu
  • On the homepage, click on the "BDes 2022-23: Final Result & Submission of Campus Preference" link
  • Enter your email ID and date of birth, and click on submit.
  • Your BDes final result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

NID DAT BDes Final Result 2022: Direct Link

Candidates failing to do so will not be considered for further stages of the admission process. Based on the order of merit, available seats, and the category at the candidate's preferred campus, the NID will allot the seat to the selected applicants.

