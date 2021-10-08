NID DAT 2022: Application Process Begins For BDes, MDes Courses

NID DAT 2022 applications begin

The National Institute of Design (NID) has invited applications for the admission process to B.Des. and M.Des. programmes. The last date to apply is November 30. Interested candidates can apply through the official website—admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can submit the application till December 5 with a late fee. The admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) Prelims will be issued on December 23, 2021.

The application fee is Rs 3000 for general, General-EWS, and OBC-NCL. The application fee is Rs 1500 for SC, ST, General-PwD, General-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD and ST-PwD. Candidates can check the details on the official notification of the NID at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2022: How To Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage, click on the ‘signup’ tab

Fill the application form with details such as — Nationality, category, disability, birthdate, email, mobile

Now, fill in the personal and educational details, work experience (only M.Des.)

Upload all the relevant documents — photograph, signature, caste or PwD certificate, passport

Pay online and print application form

Eligibility Criteria for B.Des

Applications for academic year 2022–23 are open to candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) from any recognised board of education such as CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent.

Eligibility Criteria for M.Des

To apply for M.Des programme, a candidate must any of the following conditions:

Bachelor Degree of minimum four-year duration in any specialization, after Class 12 or equivalent to Class 12 from any university or institute recognised by law in India. A candidate must have passed the bachelor degree examinations at the time of document verification tentatively scheduled in May or June 2022.

Full-time Diploma of minimum four-year duration in Design, Fine Arts, Applied Arts, or Architecture after Class 12 or equivalent to Class 12 from any university or institute recognised by law in India.

Bachelor degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization, after 12th standard or equivalent to 12th standard.

