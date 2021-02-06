NID DAT 2021: Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow

NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT 2021) registration without the late fee for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) design courses will end tomorrow, February 7, 2021. All the candidates who haven’t filled the NID DAT 2021 application form yet can visit the official website-- admissions.nid.edu-- and fill the form. Candidates will be able to fill the NID DAT application form 2021 by paying late fee from February 8 to February 12.

NID DAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on March 14 in an offline mode.

NID DAT Application Form 2021: Steps To Fill The Form

Below-mentioned are the steps to fill the NID DAT 2021 application form are as follows.

Step 1: Go to the official website and register (Click here)

Step 2: Fill the NID DAT registration form 2021

Step 3: Upload the requisite documents

Step 4: Pay the NID DAT application fee

Step 5: Submit the NID DAT 2021 registration form

Step 6: Download the application form and take its print out

The window to edit the NID DAT 2021 application form will be opened by the National Institute of Design from February 12, 6 pm to February 15, till 2 pm. All the registered candidates can edit the personal and educational details in the NID DAT application form if required.