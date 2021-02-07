NID Extends DAT 2021 Registration Deadline; Apply Up To February 17 At Admissions.nid.edu

The National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the application deadline for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online up to 4 pm on February 17, on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. Selected candidates will become eligible for participating in the counselling process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes offered by the institute. Previously, the last date to fill up NID DAT 2021 application form was February 7.

NID DAT is a two tire entrance exam that consists of prelims and mains rounds. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Eligibility for BDes

Eligibility for MDes

How to apply

Go to the official website of NID DAT – admissions.nid.edu

Register by filling the required details – nationality, category, birth date, email, and mobile number

Now, fill in the NID DAT 2021 application form by submitting personal and educational details, or work experience

Upload the documents – photograph, signature, caste / PwD certificate and passport – in specified formats

Pay the registration fee online or by demand draft

Download the NID DAT application form 2021 and take the print out for future reference

Candidates preparing for DAT 2021 can use the sample question papers available on the official website.