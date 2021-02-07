NID Extends DAT 2021 Registration Deadline; Apply Up To February 17 At Admissions.nid.edu

NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2021 Registration Deadline Extended
NID DAT 2021 application deadline has been extended till February 17. Eligible candidates can apply online at admissions.nid.edu.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the application deadline for Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2021. Eligible candidates can apply online up to 4 pm on February 17, on the official website, admissions.nid.edu. Selected candidates will become eligible for participating in the counselling process for Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Master of Design (MDes) programmes offered by the institute. Previously, the last date to fill up NID DAT 2021 application form was February 7.
NID DAT is a two tire entrance exam that consists of prelims and mains rounds. Students clearing the entrance test can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.
How to apply
Go to the official website of NID DAT – admissions.nid.edu
Register by filling the required details – nationality, category, birth date, email, and mobile number
Now, fill in the NID DAT 2021 application form by submitting personal and educational details, or work experience
Upload the documents – photograph, signature, caste / PwD certificate and passport – in specified formats
Pay the registration fee online or by demand draft
Download the NID DAT application form 2021 and take the print out for future reference
Candidates preparing for DAT 2021 can use the sample question papers available on the official website.