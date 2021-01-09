NID DAT 2021 Application Begins; Register By February 7

  • Home
NID DAT 2021 Application Begins; Register Online For Design Courses By February 7

NID DAT 2021: To register online for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Design, students, students have to login at the official website.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 9, 2021 3:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) has opened the online application window for NID DAT 2021. Candidates can apply online at admissions.nid.edu. The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is a national level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. The NID DAT online application window will remain open until February 7, 2021.

Students clearing the NID DAT can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams.

Steps to fill the NID DAT application form

  • Visit the official website of NID DAT -- admissions.nid.edu

  • Register by filling the required details including nationality, category, birth date, email, and mobile number

  • Fill the NID DAT 2021 application form -- personal and educational details, or work experience

  • Upload the documents including photograph, signature, caste / PwD certificate and passport in specified formats

  • Pay the NID DAT registration fee online or by demand draft

  • Download the NID DAT registration form 2021 and take the print out of the same

“Depending on the prevailing pandemic situation of COVID-19, the schedules, as well as nature/structure of the DAT Prelim and DAT Mains exams may change. All exams may be conducted entirely online or entirely offline or in a combination of both modes as per the discretion of the Institute,” read a statement on the NID website.

