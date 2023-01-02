NID 2023 Design Aptitude Test Admit Card Out; NID DAT Prelims On January 8

  • Home
NID DAT 2023: To access and download the NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card, applicants will have to login at the official NID website with their email id and dates of birth.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 2:44 pm IST

NID DAT admit card 2023 download link available
New Delhi:

The National Institute of Design (NID) has issued the NID DAT admit card today, January 2. The NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) is conducted as a national-level test held for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses. To access the NID DAT 2023 prelims admit card, candidates will be required to login at the official NID website -- admissions.nid.edu with their email id and dates of birth. NID DAT is scheduled to be held on January 8.

The NID DAT 2023 admit card for prelims mentions details including candidates’ name, date and time of exam and exam day instructions. NID DAT is a two-tier entrance test which consists of prelims and mains exams. Students qualifying NID DAT 2023 can take admissions in the NID campuses located in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh. The prelims exam of NID DAT 2023 will be held in cities including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurukshetra, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. There will be multiple exam centres in a single NID DAT 2023 exam city.

NID DAT Prelims Admit Card 2023-24: To Download

  1. Go to the official website- admissions.nid.edu
  2. On the homepage, click on the designated admit card link -- “Download Admit Card for DAT Prelims 2023-24”
  3. On the next window, insert the email id and dates of birth
  4. Submit and access the NID DAT admit card
