  • Home
  • Education
  • NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making

NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for use of Artificial Intelligence in data driven decision making and advance data management system for Highways.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 8:06 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Schools To Remain Closed, Reopening Decision Will Be According To Public Opinion
Create Awareness About New Education Policy Among Students, Teachers: UGC To Universities
PM Modi To Address Conclave On National Education Policy Tomorrow
What Is The JEE Main 2020 Dress Code? Check Here
Madras High Court Asks State To Distribute Eggs, Sanitary Napkins To Students Till Schools Reopen
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fees, Says Gujarat High Court
NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making
NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making
New Delhi:

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for use of Artificial Intelligence in data driven decision making and advance data management system for Highways.

Under the partnership, IIT Delhi will work with NHAI on developing advance analytics based on AI and ML, prepare simulation models, enhance data storage and retrieval capacities to further strengthen NHAI’s capabilities in data-driven decision making.

The collaboration, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will be undertaken on the identified thrust areas like the Project Management and Data Management, Highway Network Traffic Demand and Incident Management, Highway safety, Highway Work-zone Management, Highway Pavement Management System.

IIT Delhi will also give inputs for NHAI data management policy.

As a part of the arrangement, IIT Delhi will provide space and infrastructural facility support to house the CoE along with providing scientific and technical expertise to extend research facilities at par with academic activities of the Institute.

Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, the statement said.

NHAI on the other hand, will provide the critical data support and necessary access to its information resources including the data software, ‘Data Lake’.

NHAI will also extend required financial support to carry out research and various activities at the proposed CoE.

The agreement was signed in presence of Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman NHAI and Dr V Ram Gopal Rao Director, IIT Delhi and other senior officials.


Click here for more Education News
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBJEE Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
WBJEE Result 2020 Tomorrow; Check Details Here
Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition In Supreme Court Demands Rescheduling Of Entrance Exams
Postpone JEE, NEET: Petition In Supreme Court Demands Rescheduling Of Entrance Exams
High Court Asks JNU Not To Make Appointments For 2 Posts Challenged By Teachers
High Court Asks JNU Not To Make Appointments For 2 Posts Challenged By Teachers
MP Board Releases Schedule For Special Board Exam For COVID-19 Affected Class 12 Students
MP Board Releases Schedule For Special Board Exam For COVID-19 Affected Class 12 Students
Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry And MyGov To Organise Essay Competition For School Students
Independence Day 2020: Education Ministry And MyGov To Organise Essay Competition For School Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................