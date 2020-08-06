NHAI, IIT Delhi Join Hands For Center Of Excellence In AI-Based Decision Making

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for use of Artificial Intelligence in data driven decision making and advance data management system for Highways.

Under the partnership, IIT Delhi will work with NHAI on developing advance analytics based on AI and ML, prepare simulation models, enhance data storage and retrieval capacities to further strengthen NHAI’s capabilities in data-driven decision making.

The collaboration, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, will be undertaken on the identified thrust areas like the Project Management and Data Management, Highway Network Traffic Demand and Incident Management, Highway safety, Highway Work-zone Management, Highway Pavement Management System.

IIT Delhi will also give inputs for NHAI data management policy.

As a part of the arrangement, IIT Delhi will provide space and infrastructural facility support to house the CoE along with providing scientific and technical expertise to extend research facilities at par with academic activities of the Institute.

Efforts will also be made to attract students and research scholars for setting up start-ups and incubators on different transportation and highways related research solutions, the statement said.

NHAI on the other hand, will provide the critical data support and necessary access to its information resources including the data software, ‘Data Lake’.

NHAI will also extend required financial support to carry out research and various activities at the proposed CoE.

The agreement was signed in presence of Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, Chairman NHAI and Dr V Ram Gopal Rao Director, IIT Delhi and other senior officials.



