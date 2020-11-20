NHAI Collaborates With IITs, Other Engineering Institutes For Adoption Of NH Stretches

The NHAI on Friday said it has introduced an initiative under which reputed technical institutes like IITs can adopt nearby stretches of national highways on a voluntary basis under institution social responsibility.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has received an overwhelming response from many reputed institutes, it said in a statement. A total of 18 IITs (including IIT Roorkee, IIT Bombay, IIT Varanasi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur), 26 National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and 190 other reputed engineering colleges have agreed to collaborate.

About 200 institutes have already signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Over 300 institutes are expected to collaborate to adopt national highway (NH) stretches, it said.

The adopted stretches may be used as a field of study for faculty and researchers and to familiarise students with the latest trends in the industry and suggest the relevant performance parameters and innovations. Under this initiative, the partner institutes will study improvement prospects in road safety, maintenance, riding comfort, removal of choke points, black spots and usage of new technologies on the adopted stretches and give suitable suggestions to NHAI.

The institutes are also encouraged to associate with the consultants/ NHAI during conceptualisation, design and project preparation of new projects and suggest the relevant performance parameters and innovations based on experience specific to the local climate, topography and resource potential for the better socio-economic outcome.

The areas of collaboration for improving the efficiency of existing highways include improvements in safety provisions and localised solutions for removal of congestion points, thereby increasing the average traffic speed.