NGO Moves Supreme Court For Waiver Of CBSE Exam Fees For Classes 10, 12

An NGO on Thursday moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi government to waive examination fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in current academic year in view of ongoing pandemic and consequent financial problems being faced by parents.

The NGO, 'Social Jurist' has filed the appeal before the top court against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court asking the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL as a representation and take a decision “in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case” within three weeks.

The appeal said that due to lockdown and pandemic, the income of parents has either disappeared or has gone down to such a level that it has become difficult for them to arrange even two times meal for their families It said the high court's order has resulted into denial of relief to 30 lakh students in the country and three lakh are in Delhi alone.

The plea, filed through lawyer Ashok Agarwal, said either CBSE be asked to waive off the exams fee or the Centre should pay the money from the PM Cares Fund in the country. For Delhi students, it said that the AAP government may be asked to do the same.

“It may be stated here that till 2018-19 the CBSE Examination fee of students of class 10/12 was very nominal but in the year 2019-20 respondent CBSE increased Examination fee in manifold. In the current year 2020-21, CBSE demanded Examination fee from Rs 1500 to Rs.1800 from students of class X and Rs.1500 to Rs.2400 from class XII students depending upon number of subjects, practical, etc,” the plea said.

The plea said in the last academic year, the Delhi government had paid examination fees to the CBSE of students of class 10 and 12 , but in 2020-21, it has refused to pay citing financial crunch.

The NGO in these circumstances sought direction to CBSE to waive off the fee or or in alternative direct the Government of India to pay to CBSE from “the PM Care Fund or from any other available resources”, it said.