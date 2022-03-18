  • Home
  • Education
  • NFSU, RGNUL To Set Up Digital Forensics Laboratory

NFSU, RGNUL To Set Up Digital Forensics Laboratory

The Advanced Center for Research in Forensic Justice, joint venture of NFSU and RGNUL, will be dedicated to development of forensic science.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Mar 18, 2022 9:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

AICTE, UGC To Organise National-Level Crossword Contest
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Annual Cultural Fest ‘Blithchron’ From Tomorrow In Hybrid Mode
JNUSU Alleges Students ‘Wrongly’ Fined For Keeping ‘Unauthorised Guests’ In Hostel Rooms
UGC Releases Draft Guidelines On Four Year UG Programmes, Invites Suggestions
IIT Madras Incubation Cell, RBI Innovation Hub Come Together To Nurture Financial Inclusion
Over 20 Private Universities, HEIs Sign Pact To Strengthen India’s Net Zero Commitment
NFSU, RGNUL To Set Up Digital Forensics Laboratory
NFSU, RGNUL will establish the digital forensics laboratory
Image credit: rgnul.ac.in
New Delhi:

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab are collaborating to establish a digital forensics laboratory as a part of NFSU – RGNUL Advanced Center for Research in Forensic Justice. An agreement was signed between Professor JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU and Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor of RGNUL in this regard.

Prof GS Bajpai said, “Digital Forensic Laboratory in the premises of RGNUL is first of its kind to be set up in National Law University. NFSU will fund the establishment of the laboratory and be knowledge partner for providing the Standard Operating Procedures for organising academic and research activities.”

The Advanced Center for Research in Forensic Justice, joint venture of NFSU and RGNUL, will be dedicated to development of forensic science, the RGNLU said in a statement.

It will strengthen connection between forensic discovery and the process by providing online and offline certificate and diploma programs in the fields of law, criminology and forensic science in conjunction with behavioural science studies through blend mode of learning, it said.

Prof Bajpai discussed about bilateral cooperation between bothe universities and emphasized the applications of forensics in the field of law. He said that law enforcement agencies need to improve the capacity building in dealing with digital forensic aspects and also spoke about the emerging issues in forensics.

Click here for more Education News
Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Patiala Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result When? Know How To Download Score Card At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result When? Know How To Download Score Card At Cbseresults.nic.in
Tamil Nadu: Girls In Government Schools To Get Rs 1,000 As Assistance To Pursue Higher Education
Tamil Nadu: Girls In Government Schools To Get Rs 1,000 As Assistance To Pursue Higher Education
AICTE, UGC To Organise National-Level Crossword Contest
AICTE, UGC To Organise National-Level Crossword Contest
MAH LLB CET 2022 Registration Process For 5-Year Law Course Begins Tomorrow; Check Details
MAH LLB CET 2022 Registration Process For 5-Year Law Course Begins Tomorrow; Check Details
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Annual Cultural Fest ‘Blithchron’ From Tomorrow In Hybrid Mode
IIT Gandhinagar To Host Annual Cultural Fest ‘Blithchron’ From Tomorrow In Hybrid Mode
.......................... Advertisement ..........................