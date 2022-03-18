NFSU, RGNUL To Set Up Digital Forensics Laboratory

Image credit: rgnul.ac.in NFSU, RGNUL will establish the digital forensics laboratory

The National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Punjab are collaborating to establish a digital forensics laboratory as a part of NFSU – RGNUL Advanced Center for Research in Forensic Justice. An agreement was signed between Professor JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU and Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor of RGNUL in this regard.

Prof GS Bajpai said, “Digital Forensic Laboratory in the premises of RGNUL is first of its kind to be set up in National Law University. NFSU will fund the establishment of the laboratory and be knowledge partner for providing the Standard Operating Procedures for organising academic and research activities.”

The Advanced Center for Research in Forensic Justice, joint venture of NFSU and RGNUL, will be dedicated to development of forensic science, the RGNLU said in a statement.

It will strengthen connection between forensic discovery and the process by providing online and offline certificate and diploma programs in the fields of law, criminology and forensic science in conjunction with behavioural science studies through blend mode of learning, it said.

Prof Bajpai discussed about bilateral cooperation between bothe universities and emphasized the applications of forensics in the field of law. He said that law enforcement agencies need to improve the capacity building in dealing with digital forensic aspects and also spoke about the emerging issues in forensics.