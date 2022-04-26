NFSU Admission 2022: Application Process Begins At Nfsu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock NFSU admission 2022 has started on its official website nfsu.ac.in

NFSU Entrance Exam 2022: The National Forensic Sciences University, or NFSU, has started the application process for NFSU admissions 2022 for the academic year 2022- 23. NFSU registration process has begun on its official website- nfsu.ac.in. The NFSU application form 2022 will be available till June 10, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for NFSU Admissions 2022, can visit the official website within the mentioned deadline. NFSU entrance exams will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022.

NFSU, an Institution of National Importance (Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India), offers admissions for School of Forensic Science, School of Pharmacy, School of Police Science and Security Studies, School of Engineering and Technology, Schools of Medico-Legal Studies, School of Law, Forensic Justice, School of Management Studies, School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensic, School of Behavioural Science, School of Forensic Phycology and School of Earth, Space and Internet Technology.

NFSU application Form 2022: Direct Link

NFSU Admissions 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates NSFU Entrance Exam

Commencement of admission form April 23, 2022

Last day to fill the application form June 10, 2022

Declaration of Result June 30, 2022 Merit List July 7, 2022

1st Counselling July 15, 2022

2nd Counseling July 22, 2022







NFSU Admission 2022: Guidelines