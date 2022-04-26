  • Home
NFSU registration process has begun on its official website- nfsu.ac.in and candidates who are willing to apply for NFSU Admissions 2022 must visit the same link.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 26, 2022 1:33 pm IST

NFSU Admission 2022: Application Process Begins At Nfsu.ac.in; Check Important Dates, Guidelines
NFSU admission 2022 has started on its official website nfsu.ac.in
NFSU Entrance Exam 2022: The National Forensic Sciences University, or NFSU, has started the application process for NFSU admissions 2022 for the academic year 2022- 23. NFSU registration process has begun on its official website- nfsu.ac.in. The NFSU application form 2022 will be available till June 10, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for NFSU Admissions 2022, can visit the official website within the mentioned deadline. NFSU entrance exams will be conducted on June 25 and 26, 2022.

NFSU, an Institution of National Importance (Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India), offers admissions for School of Forensic Science, School of Pharmacy, School of Police Science and Security Studies, School of Engineering and Technology, Schools of Medico-Legal Studies, School of Law, Forensic Justice, School of Management Studies, School of Cyber Security and Digital Forensic, School of Behavioural Science, School of Forensic Phycology and School of Earth, Space and Internet Technology.

NFSU application Form 2022: Direct Link

NFSU Admissions 2022: Important Dates

Events

Dates

NSFU Entrance Exam


Commencement of admission form

April 23, 2022


Last day to fill the application form

June 10, 2022


Declaration of Result

June 30, 2022

Merit List

July 7, 2022


1st Counselling

July 15, 2022


2nd Counseling

July 22, 2022



NFSU Admission 2022: Guidelines

  1. Applicant needs to apply separately along with application fees for each course i.e., if you want to apply for two courses then you need to fill two separate application forms online along with application fees for each application.
  2. If the last semester's result is yet to be declared, candidates can apply for admission. In that case, candidates need to enter the marks or grade of the semester for which they had mark-sheet / provisional mark-sheet that is if they are doing B.Sc. Chemistry and your Semester 6 examination is yet not conducted or semester 6 result is awaited then enter the marks up to Semester 5 in educational-qualification details.
  3. In the case of the undergraduate programme, if HSC result is yet to be declared, you can apply for admission.
  4. Only those applications will be considered for admission in which the application fee is paid successfully.
  5. An application fee is non-refundable in any case.
  6. All the applicants who have submitted the application form along with the application fee are allowed to appear in the entrance examination conducted by NFSU; however, it does not mean that the applicant is eligible for admission to the applied program.
  7. Applicants need to abide by the rules and regulations related to provisional mark-sheet, document submission deadlines, provisional admission, refund of fees and admission cancellation decided by the NFSU. The applicant shall abide by any other decision taken by the authority of the NFSU in case the applicant is failing to follow this cited rules and regulation.
  8. It is the sole responsibility of the applicant to check the website related to important dates, schedule of entrance examination, merit list, counselling schedule or any other important announcement related to admission.
  9. The eligibility / equivalent committee will check the eligibility or equivalence of your degree for admission in case if you chose any other option while filling the online application form. The decision of the eligibility/equivalence committee will be final, and the applicant needs to obey it in any case.
