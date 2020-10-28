  • Home
ICAI CA Exam 2020: In response to a news doing rounds on social media regarding ICAI CA exam dates being postponed, ICAI officials confirm it is fake.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 28, 2020 8:36 pm IST | Source: Careers360

ICAI CA Exam Dates To Be Held As per Schedule; Confirm Officials
New Delhi:

In response to a news doing rounds on social media regarding Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) exam dates being postponed, ICAI officials confirm it to be fake. The institute took to micro-blogging site, Twitter, to confirm the circulation of fake news. It said: “Rebuttal of Fake News being disseminated in Social Media-ICAI hereby advises its students that attached Revised Schedule of ICAI Exams is false.” ICAI further said: “Appropriate Action is being initiated against those spreading this info and we reiterate to follow http://icai.org for updates.”

ICAI had earlier postponed the final, inter and foundation course CA examination for the 2020 session. The ICAI CA exams formerly scheduled between November 2 and November 7, will now be held from November 21 to December 14. The ICAI final, inter and foundation course CA 2020 exams were postponed first due to COVID-19 and then due to Bihar elections. Candidates can take the centre-based ICAI CA exams in a single shift starting from 2 pm on the ICAI CA exam dates. Candidates can keep themselves updated with information on ICAI CA exams, issue of admit cards and ICAI CA exam day guidelines from the website - icai.org.

The institute has already announced the ICAI CA admit card dates. The institute will issue the ICAI CA final, inter and foundation course CA 2020 examination admit cards on November 1 at the official website. To download the ICAI CA exam admit cards from the website -- icai.org, candidates can login at the website and insert their registration numbers and other required credentials.

