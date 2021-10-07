  • Home
  • Education
  • Newly-Appointed DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh To Assume Office On October 8

Newly-Appointed DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh To Assume Office On October 8

Newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 7, 2021 6:24 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Receives Over 59,000 Applications On Final Day Of Admissions Under 1st Cut-Off List
DU 2nd Cut-Off 2021 This Week; How To Change Course, College
DU Permits Admissions Of Kerala Board Students After Confusion Over Marksheets
DU Admission 2021: Over 59,000 Applications Under First Cut-Off List
DU Issues Guidelines On Inclusion Of State Board Subjects In Cut-Off Calculation
IISc, IIT Indore, DU, Several Indian Colleges Are On THE World University Rankings By Subject 2022 List
Newly-Appointed DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh To Assume Office On October 8
DU's newly appointed VC Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday
New Delhi:

Newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday, according to a varsity official.
Singh, who will be DU''s 23rd vice chancellor, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Tyagi was the first VC in DU''s history to face such action. Pro vice-chancellor P C Joshi has been holding charge of the top post since then.
Singh was serving as the Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the proposal recommended by the Chief Minister for relieving Yogesh Singh from post of Vice-Chancellor of DTU to enable him to join as DU VC," an official order issued by the Delhi government's Department of Training and Technical Education said on Wednesday.

Singh was appointed the new vice chancellor of DU in September. Singh was reappointed DTU''s vice chancellor for a second term in April this year. Previously, he had served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and the vice chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022: Latest Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheet
Board Exam 2022: Latest Update On CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Date Sheet
AP ICET 2021 Counselling To Begin Soon; Know How To Apply
AP ICET 2021 Counselling To Begin Soon; Know How To Apply
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2021 Registration Begins
Mumbai University PhD Entrance Test (PET) 2021 Registration Begins
NEET 2021 Result: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Haryana
NEET 2021 Result: Check Last Year’s Cut-Off For Haryana
NEET MDS Counselling 2021: MCC Begins Registration For Round 2
NEET MDS Counselling 2021: MCC Begins Registration For Round 2
.......................... Advertisement ..........................