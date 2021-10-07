Newly-Appointed DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh To Assume Office On October 8

DU's newly appointed VC Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday

Newly-appointed vice-chancellor of Delhi University (DU) Yogesh Singh will assume office on Friday, according to a varsity official.

Singh, who will be DU''s 23rd vice chancellor, will succeed Yogesh Tyagi, who was suspended last October over allegations of irregularities and dereliction of duty.

Tyagi was the first VC in DU''s history to face such action. Pro vice-chancellor P C Joshi has been holding charge of the top post since then.

Singh was serving as the Delhi Technological University vice-chancellor.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the proposal recommended by the Chief Minister for relieving Yogesh Singh from post of Vice-Chancellor of DTU to enable him to join as DU VC," an official order issued by the Delhi government's Department of Training and Technical Education said on Wednesday.

Singh was appointed the new vice chancellor of DU in September. Singh was reappointed DTU''s vice chancellor for a second term in April this year. Previously, he had served as the director of Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (2014 to 2017) and the vice chancellor of Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda (2011 to 2014).

