Newcastle University has announced seven fully funded scholarships for female students of South Asia. These scholarships will be supported by the British Council and will be available for female students from India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, pursuing master’s studies in the field of Climate Change.

The last date to apply for the scholarship is March 26. Applicants must submit forms online.

The British Council has established programmes to support women and girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) around the world.

Each of these scholarships will cover full tuition fees, monthly stipends, a return economy class ticket and other study-related costs such as IELTS exam fee, visa application, NHS surcharge and study materials.

The following Newcastle University programmes are eligible for these scholarships:

1. MSc Environmental Engineering

2. MSc Renewable Energy, Enterprise and Management

3. MSc Environmental Consultancy

4. MRes Environmental Geoscience

5. MSc Hydrology and Water Management

More information about the scholarship programme can be found at britishcouncil.org.

The scholarship will cover 100 per cent of tuition fees up to 15 months and monthly stipend at 1,116 pounds per month.

To be eligible for the British Council scholarships for women in STEM, applicants must be a passport holder and permanent resident of one of the six eligible countries. They must have submitted an application to study one of the eligible Newcastle University postgraduate programmes mentioned above.

Detailed eligibility criteria, other information related to the scholarship programme are available on the official website.