New Year 2022: In Photos, 10 Educational Events From Last Year

Image credit: Shutterstock New Year 2022: Education photo-stories from last year

Although the year 2021 was extremely challenging for the nation, several education-related stories made the rounds during the year. In 2021, there was also the cabinet reshuffle wherein the Union Education Minister and ministers of state for education were changed. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions continued the teaching-learning process online almost all the year.

Reiterating the fact that the sudden, unprepared shift towards virtual classes had an effect on the learning patterns, productivity and results of students, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact in the operation and conduct of education in India. Schools, colleges and other educational institutes were nudged to shut down their physical operations and suddenly shift to a medium which they were not really prepared for, i.e. the online mode of education.”

“They were forced to accustom themselves to using technology as a tool to learn and were challenged to modify the conventional classroom learning that they were earlier used to. While it took students some time to adjust to the process of online learning, the adaptation has been on a positive trajectory,” Mr Arora said adding that to address the growing requirement of online modes of learning, more and more educational institutions shifted to a virtual classroom setting and in fact, many even developed specific courses to meet the demands of online education.

As we begin 2022 today, let us look at 10 photos from last year and the stories behind them.

Source: Twitter@Varsha Gaikwad

A Maharashtra teacher, Khurshid Sheikh, has been conferred with the National Teachers Award 2021 for going beyond his call of duty and make learning fun and easy. When Covid and its associated lockdown have made teaching and learning go online, this Maharashtra teacher took education to the remotest hamlet of Gadchiroli. Mr Sheikh is a teacher at Asaralli ZP Upper Primary School Sironcha.

On July 7, 2021, Dharmendra Pradhan was appointed the new Union Education Minister as part of the cabinet reshuffle, the first in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s second term from May 2019. Annpurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh have been appointed as the new Ministers of State for Education.

Source: Twitter

The Indian Institute of Technology Goa (IIT Goa) had, in May last year asked a section of students to frame questions on their own and answer them for the end-semester exam. A screenshot of the question paper viral on social media is drawing both jokes and admiration of students.

Source: Careers360

This is one of the exam centres of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). The exam was held for more than 16 lakh students on September 12. The NTA increased the number of NEET examination centres to ensure there are fewer candidates per room and social distancing is possible.

Source: PTI

A school in Maharashtra's Wai town has given an artistic makeover to a dead 'silver oak'. Instead of uprooting and removing, the school has given it the shape of a pencil, which is also the logo of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, a flagship programme of the central government for universal elementary education.

Source: Twitter: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government on August 11 last year had signed an agreement with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board. "IB Board shall be the knowledge partner of DBSE(Delhi School Edu. Board) to provide support in curriculum, assessment & teachers training. This is a big step to ensure world-class education for every child including the kids coming from the poorest families," Manish Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, tweeted.

Source: Twitter

At 104 years of age, Kuttiyamma, a resident of Thiruvanchoor Ayarkunnam panchayat of Kottayam, Kerala, appeared for the Kerala State Literacy Mission's test and passed with flying colours. Ms Kuttiyamma scored a total of 89 marks out of 100.

Source: Twitter @CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had shared a meme in response to the queries on Class 10th, 12th result date. The board which was yet to announce an update on the Class 10 and Class 12 result date, in the meme, used two personalities from Amazon Prime show Family Man.

Source: IIT Jodhpur

Researchers from the Environmental Biotechnology Lab at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur have demonstrated that plant-based microbial fuel cells can generate power more profitably from wastewater, compared to algae-based systems.

Source: Twitter

Valayanchirangara Government Lower Primary School, near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, which has a strength of 754 students has taken the first step towards gender neutrality and introduced a new uniform for their students-- a 3/4th shorts and shirt, irrespective of the gender.