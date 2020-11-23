New Vice Chancellors Appointed For Six Odisha Universities

On a day Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Professor Ganeshi Lal lost his wife, he went ahead with his official work and appointed Vice Chancellors of six universities on Monday. "Duty first!! Even amidst an irreparable loss of the First Lady, Honble Governor ensures that the new Vice Chancellors of six universities are appointed today, so that they get at least seven days to join their new assignments as the tenure of the present Vice Chancellors comes to an end on 30th Nov. 2020," a Twitter post of Governor Odisha said.

Professor Aparajita Chowdhury was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Rama Devi Womens University while Professor Sabita Acharya got the responsibility of the state's oldest Utkal University, an official said. Professor Dinabandhu Sahoo, Professor N Nagaraju, Professor Kishore Kumar Basa and Professor Prafulla Kumar Mohanty were appointed as Vice Chancellors of Fakir Mohan University, Gangadhar Meher University, North Odisha University and Khallikote University respectively.

The new Vice Chancellors are appointed for a period of four years with effect from the date they assume office as such or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The tenure of Vice Chancellors become four years as per the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Earlier, the tenure of the Vice Chancellors was three years, the official said.