Kerala: SkEdu App For School Students To Be Launched On November 22

SkEdu is a one-of-its-kind application that blends technological innovations with emotions for the mental well- being of the students, a Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) release said on Saturday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 22, 2020 11:47 am IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Kochi:

A cutting-edge app for the benefit of school students will be released on Sunday in the backdrop of the new National Education Policy, courtesy a technology firm incubating under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM).

SkEdu by JPnMe Pvt Ltd is a digital assessment platform assisted by artificial intelligence, providing holistic performance improvement in the school community.

SkEdu is a one-of-its-kind application that blends technological innovations with emotions for the mental well- being of the students, a KSUM release said here on Saturday.

It has been conceived to nurture a "more complete growth" of students, enabling them to understand and improve their strengths and skill sets, it said.

The app features academic and creative assessment modules that co-opt psychological analysis, the release said.

The KSUM-registered company is among the top seven education technology startups being accelerated by the GAIN StartupToScaleup Program. An hour-long webinar at 10 am will precede the SkEdu virtual launch function on November 22.

The topic will be NEP 2020 Integrating Technology in Ensuring Holistic Development of Students in School Education, the release said.

JPnMe has been making innovative solutions to bring time-relevant and comprehensive assessment platforms that help boost the performance of children.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

