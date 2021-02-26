  • Home
New Site For IIT To Be Announced In A Month, Says Goa Chief Minister

A new site for a proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Goa will be announced in a month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Feb 26, 2021

Panaji:

A new site for a proposed Indian Institute of Technology campus in Goa will be announced in a month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday. The earlier site, in Shel-Melaulim in Sattari taluka, had to be scrapped after people in the area protested.

Three to four new places have been shortlisted and a panel set to be announced soon will visit them for a final decision, the CM told PTI.

"We will consider all aspects before finalising a site. It will be announced within a month," Sawant said.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)
