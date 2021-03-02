New Science Centre Inaugurated At Tripura

The Udaipur Science Centre has been developed at a cost of Rs six crore funded jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Tripura Government.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 2, 2021 5:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: pib.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Governor of Tripura Ramesh Bais has inaugurated the Udaipur Science Centre, at Udaipur, Tripura on February 28, 2021. The Udaipur Science Centre has been developed at a cost of Rs 6 crore funded jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Tripura Government and with this; National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has now set-up science centres in all the north eastern states.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma, and the Minister for Agriculture, Transport and Tourism of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy, were the Guests of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor apprised the audience on the importance of National Science Day. He also highlighted that Science Centres play a vital role in developing a scientific temper in the society and inculcating a culture of Innovation among masses, particularly among students. He also appreciated the role of NCSM and the Ministry of Culture for the spread of scientific awareness.

Prahlad Singh Patel during the inauguration stressed upon the importance that NCSM and the role it is playing in spreading a culture of science and expressed that this new science centre would enable the students to learn many unknown facts about science. He also mentioned about India’s contribution in the field of science and technology and desired that the people of this country, especially the children must be informed about our rich Science and Technology heritage.

A D Choudhury, DG, NCSM informed that Udaipur Science Centre is the 22nd Science Centre which has been developed by NCSM and handed over to the State Governments under the Ministry of Culture’s Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science. NCSM will open 4 more new science centres in different parts of India during 2021, he added.

