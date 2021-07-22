New NEET exam centre at Dubai

The Ministry of Education has announced a new National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) exam centre city in Dubai. The new exam city in Dubai is in addition to the already existing Kuwait centre.

While announcing the new NEET UG exam centre, the Ministry of Education in the social media handle said: “NEET (UG)-2021 exam centre has been created in Dubai in addition to the one already at Kuwait city.”

Recently on July 15, the Education Ministry has also introduced additional NEET UG exam centres in Tamil Nadu. The Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while announcing the additional NEET UG exam centres in Tamil Nadu said: “.. for the convenience of the students of Tamil Nadu, four cities -- Chengalpet, Virudhunagar, Dindigul and Tiruppur -- have been added to the list of places where NEET(UG) will be conducted.”

The NEET UG 2021 date and the application form is out. The NEET 2021 administering body, National Testing Agency (NTA), has released the exam pattern along with the notification. The NEET question paper, unlike previous years, will have options as internal choices.

NEET will be held on September 12 in pen-and-paper mode at designated centres across the country. The application process for NEET has already begun. Candidates willing to appear for NEET 2021 can register themselves at the official websites -- nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in.

The Education Minister while releasing the NEET application assured the students that all necessary precautions will be taken by NTA to ensure the safety of students appearing for the NEET exam.

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” the minister added.