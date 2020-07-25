New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched, India Has 1,240 KVs Now

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the launch of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya, or KV. The new KV will be set up at Palamu district of Jharkhand. Classes from 1 to 5 will start functioning immediately for the academic year 2020-21. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya will be as per the schedule prescribed for this academic session. With the introduction of this new Kendriya Vidyalaya at Palamu, the total number has increased to 1,240.

A statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said: “The Vidyalayas will start functioning from Class 1 to Class 5 (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-2021 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility.”

"The admission process may be completed within 30 days from the date of issue of this order," it added.

Credit: KVS

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter to announce the launch. The Minister said: “I am very happy to share with you that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has launched Kendriya Vidyalaya Palamu in Palamu district of Jharkhand. Hearty congratulations to all the students and parents benefiting from this new Kendriya Vidyalaya.”

“It is my belief that this Kendriya Vidyalaya will bring new light of education in Palamu district. Now the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1240,” he added.