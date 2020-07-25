  • Home
  • Education
  • New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Palamu, Jharkhand

New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Palamu, Jharkhand

Kendriya Vidyalayas, or KVs, are one of the central government schools in India instituted under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 3:35 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal
Students Discouraged From Attending Class 11 Admission Process In West Bengal
CBSE Students To Participate in Water Talks By National Water Mission
Education Ministry Announces 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' Quiz For Students
28.95 Per Cent Students Pass Himachal Board Open School 12th Exam
Haryana Minister Announces Rs. 21,000 Reward For 12th Board Topper
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Palamu, Jharkhand
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched, India Has 1,240 KVs Now
New Delhi:

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has announced the launch of a new Kendriya Vidyalaya, or KV. The new KV will be set up at Palamu district of Jharkhand. Classes from 1 to 5 will start functioning immediately for the academic year 2020-21. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya will be as per the schedule prescribed for this academic session. With the introduction of this new Kendriya Vidyalaya at Palamu, the total number has increased to 1,240.

A statement issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said: “The Vidyalayas will start functioning from Class 1 to Class 5 (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-2021 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility.”

"The admission process may be completed within 30 days from the date of issue of this order," it added.

Credit: KVS

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter to announce the launch. The Minister said: “I am very happy to share with you that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has launched Kendriya Vidyalaya Palamu in Palamu district of Jharkhand. Hearty congratulations to all the students and parents benefiting from this new Kendriya Vidyalaya.”

“It is my belief that this Kendriya Vidyalaya will bring new light of education in Palamu district. Now the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1240,” he added.

Click here for more Education News
Kendriya Vidayalayas Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Rapid Test To Detect COVID-19 Infection
IIT Kharagpur Researchers Develop Rapid Test To Detect COVID-19 Infection
Surat: Government Medical College Urges Students To Serve COVID-19 Affected Areas
Surat: Government Medical College Urges Students To Serve COVID-19 Affected Areas
NTA Re-Opens Correction Window For Students Appearing In Both JEE Main, UPSC NDA
NTA Re-Opens Correction Window For Students Appearing In Both JEE Main, UPSC NDA
IIT Kanpur Begins Fundraising Campaign To Provide Laptops To 600 Students
IIT Kanpur Begins Fundraising Campaign To Provide Laptops To 600 Students
Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal
Parents, Not Students, To Submit Class 10 Scrutiny Application In Bengal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................