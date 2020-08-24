New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Madurai, Tamil Nadu

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has launched a new Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) in Madurai Tamil Nadu. The new KV will be set up as Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP Idayapatti. The Kendriya Vidyalaya will start functioning from Classes 1 to 5 immediately for the academic year 2020-21. The admission process to this Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, will be as per the schedule prescribed for this academic session. With the introduction of these new Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madurai, the total number of KVs has increased to 1,241.

A Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan statement said: “The above Vidyalaya will start functioning from Class 1 to Class 5 (single section in each class) during the academic year 2020-2021 and thereafter will grow consequently based on feasibility.”

Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, took to Twitter to announce the launch and congratulate the students and parents. The Minister said: “Delighted to share that Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan is opening a new School today, named 'Kendriya Vidyalaya ITBP Idayapatti' in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the students and parents who will benefit from this school.”

“It is the 1241st school of the ever-growing chain of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Country,” Mr Pokhriyal added.