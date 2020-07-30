New Education Policy Will Lead To Transformative Restructuring Of Education In India: Smriti Irani

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons NEP Will Transformatively Restructure Education : Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy will lead to a transformative restructuring of education in India that will encompass every stage of learning. The former HRD minister noted that she was part of the extensive exercise in 2015.

"#NEP2020 is outcome of the most exhaustive consultations carried out by GOI under PM @narendramodi Ji's leadership. Honoured to be part of the extensive exercise initiated in 2015 and thankful to @PrakashJavdekar Ji & @DrRPNishank Ji for supplementing the efforts of @HRDMinistry," she said in a tweet. The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Wednesday. The education policy, framed in 1986, was last revised in 1992.

A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election. The K Kasturirangan panel had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year. The drafting experts also took into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was headed by Irani.

In a series of tweets, Irani lauded the government's efforts in the formulation of the policy. "Grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Cabinet for approving National Education Policy 2020 - a transformative restructuring of Education in India encompassing every stage of learning from early education to higher education with greater emphasis on technology & digitisation. #NEP2020," she said in a tweet. "Laying emphasis on education in early years, #NEP2020 provisions for quality early childhood care & education for children between 3-6 years through Anganwadis & Schooling. @WCDMinistry with @HRDMinistry & other line Ministries will strive to achieve the aim of ECCE by 2030," the Women and Child Development minister said.

Noting that the gender inclusion fund to be created under the policy is an important feature to ensure no child is devoid of education due to birth or background, she said it will provide quality education for all girls as well as transgender students, an important step towards inclusive education. A single regulator for higher education institutions, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes, low stakes board exams, common entrance exams for universities are among the highlights of the NEP.