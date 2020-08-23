New Education Policy: Toys Representing Indian Culture To Be Used In Schools

  • Home
NEP 2020: As a part of the implementation plan of National Education Policy 2020 toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos will be used as pedagogical tools in schools, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 23, 2020 5:25 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

As a part of the implementation plan of National Education Policy 2020, toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos will be used as pedagogical tools in schools, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on social media.

“This move will also instil a sense of pride towards national goals and achievements in youth and further the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

As a part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat mission, the Ministry of Education will also introduce toy and puppet making skills to students. “ In line with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Toy and Puppet making skills will be developed among school students, Mr Pokhriyal said.

Mr Pokhriyal further said that indigenous toy making will be introduced in Kala Utsav -- to encourage students to explore and develop local toys.

Implementation of NEP 2020

The education ministry has recently asked teachers from different parts of the country to submit their suggestions on the implementation of NEP 2020.

The ministry is also organizing an online competition for teachers on ‘Preparation of Communication Material’.

“The participating teachers will have to prepare communication material on different themes of NEP 2020 related to school education. The 10 best-selected entries will be forwarded to NCERT for National Level Selection. The entries submitted by the teachers may be used by the Ministry of Education in future…” the Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, said in a statement.

