New Education Policy To Be A Milestone For Sports And Skill Development: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Image credit: twitter.com/PIB_India Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the convocation of Doaba College, Jalandhar

The central government has taken a revolutionary step in the fields of Sports, Education, Skill development and regional language education by bringing a new Education Policy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said addressing the 65th convocation of the college at Varinder Auditorium of Doaba College, Jalandhar. ALSO READ | Skilling, Reskilling And Upskilling New Mantra For Country's Youth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to the union minister, under the 'Skill India' programme, the youth of the country have been provided with maximum employment opportunities and countless opportunities have been provided to build a good career in the country and abroad by paying special attention to soft skills. "To save the country's youth generation from brain drain and we would have to enable them to move towards brain gain," the minister said.

Talking about women empowerment, Mr Thakur said, "the biggest proof of which is that women are advancing in every field- especially Education and Sports, that is an ideal picture of today's changing India." The minister also praised the government's 'Digital India' programme, saying, "now more and more financial transactions are being done online or through UPI in the country."