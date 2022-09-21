  • Home
  • Education
  • New Education Policy To Be A Milestone For Sports And Skill Development: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

New Education Policy To Be A Milestone For Sports And Skill Development: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

"To save the country's youth generation from brain drain and we would have to enable them to move towards brain gain," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 21, 2022 12:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UGC Adds 2 New SWAYAM PG MOOCs In 8 Indian Languages
BHU UG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Begins; Apply By October 3
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Forms Group Of Ministers For NEP Implementation
Delhi University Vs St Stephen's: College To Challenge High Court Verdict On Admission Process
CUTN UG Admission 2022: Central University Of Tamil Nadu Begins Application; Registration Deadline, Key Points
IIT Roorkee Researcher Develops Technology To Make Biodegradable Polybags
New Education Policy To Be A Milestone For Sports And Skill Development: Union Minister Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur attended the convocation of Doaba College, Jalandhar
Image credit: twitter.com/PIB_India

The central government has taken a revolutionary step in the fields of Sports, Education, Skill development and regional language education by bringing a new Education Policy, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said addressing the 65th convocation of the college at Varinder Auditorium of Doaba College, Jalandhar. ALSO READ | Skilling, Reskilling And Upskilling New Mantra For Country's Youth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

According to the union minister, under the 'Skill India' programme, the youth of the country have been provided with maximum employment opportunities and countless opportunities have been provided to build a good career in the country and abroad by paying special attention to soft skills. "To save the country's youth generation from brain drain and we would have to enable them to move towards brain gain," the minister said.

Talking about women empowerment, Mr Thakur said, "the biggest proof of which is that women are advancing in every field- especially Education and Sports, that is an ideal picture of today's changing India." The minister also praised the government's 'Digital India' programme, saying, "now more and more financial transactions are being done online or through UPI in the country."

Click here for more Education News
New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022 Begins; Details Here
SC Asks Jammu And Kashmir HC To Take Sympathetic View Towards Law Student Whose PIL Was Dismissed With Costs
SC Asks Jammu And Kashmir HC To Take Sympathetic View Towards Law Student Whose PIL Was Dismissed With Costs
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: First Seat Allotment List Today At Jacchd.admissions.nic.in
JAC Chandigarh Counseling 2022: First Seat Allotment List Today At Jacchd.admissions.nic.in
KEAM 2022 Round One Allotment List Today At Cee.kerala.gov.in
KEAM 2022 Round One Allotment List Today At Cee.kerala.gov.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................