Soon the Government will be announcing the new education policy which envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said.

While commenting on the achievements on his ministry on the occasion of the one year anniversary of second tenure of Narendra Modi government, the policy would contribute directly to transforming India, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.

The minister has also wrote in a blog published on the personal that the ministry is committed to creating a “New India, and concerted effort will be made to ensure student's access to quality and affordable education from preschool to Grade 12 to higher education (including vocational education), including achievement of 50% GER in Higher Education by 2030”.

“Detailed plans in the form of EQUIP and QUEST have been worked out for the implementation of the policy,” he wrote.

“As one of the largest education systems in the world with 1000 Universities, 45000 colleges, 15 lakh schools, 33 crore students, and more than 1 crore teachers, we are confronted with multiple challenges with the closure of our institutions,” the minister wrote.

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge. The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.

According to reports, the final draft of NEP was circulated among various Union ministries last month for feedback.