  • Home
  • Education
  • New Education Policy To Promote ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary And Futuristic Education’: JMI Vice-Chancellor

New Education Policy To Promote ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary And Futuristic Education’: JMI Vice-Chancellor

Prof. Akhtar said that the profound interest of NEP 2020 is in regulating, controlling and guiding the education system of India and it will equip the stakeholders with the “most modern education in sync with contemporary demands”.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 9, 2020 11:47 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

Jamia's Team Monk Among Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners
Jamia Conducts Workshop For Pre-Primary And Elementary School Teachers On Teaching Online
Performance Of Jamia Millia Islamia “Outstanding” In 2019-20: HRD Ministry
JMI Starts Online Summer School On Job Readiness To Improve Employability Of Students
JMI Conducts Workshop On Online Teaching And Assessment For School Teachers
Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: JMI Extends Application Deadline Till July 31
New Education Policy To Promote ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary And Futuristic Education’: JMI Vice-Chancellor
NEP 2020 To Promote Holistic Education: JMI Vice-Chancellor
New Delhi:

The recently approved new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, aims at promoting ‘holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education’, said Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), New Delhi.

“The holistic and multidisciplinary education with flexible curriculums, creative combination of subjects, integration of vocational education, multiple entry and exit with proper certification speak volumes of our government’s enlightened and progressive approach towards education”, Prof. Akhtar said during her address in the online conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education’ organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) under NEP 2020.

Prof. Akhtar said that the profound interest of NEP 2020 is in regulating, controlling and guiding the education system of India and it will equip the stakeholders with the “most modern education in sync with contemporary demands”.

The vision of ‘holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education’ in NEP2020 will create “sound mind in sound body”. The policy seeks to cultivate minds, build character, and prepare eminent researchers and teachers, Prof. Akhtar said.

NEP 2020 also aspires to provide freedom to students and transform the education system to meet 21st century needs through “proper solutions to the multiple pedagogical problems” and “eradication of structural inequities and asymmetries”, Prof. Najma Akhtar said.

“NEP 2020 wants to end the fragmentation of higher education by moving higher education into large multidisciplinary universities and colleges,” an official statement by JMI quoted Prof. Akhtar as saying.

“Multidisciplinary education and research universities will be founded for multidisciplinary education and research. Well-equipped, they will compete with the best multidisciplinary education and research universities in the world,” the statement added.

Click here for more Education News
Professor Najma Akhtar New Education Policy (NEP) Jamia Millina Islamia (JMI)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Teaching Math Online At 80, Ambuja Iyer Says Journey Not Over Yet
Teaching Math Online At 80, Ambuja Iyer Says Journey Not Over Yet
Haryana To Develop 104 Government Schools As Model Sanskriti Schools
Haryana To Develop 104 Government Schools As Model Sanskriti Schools
BHU Entrance Test Rescheduled; Tests Start From August 24
BHU Entrance Test Rescheduled; Tests Start From August 24
NEP 2020
NEP 2020 "Undermines" Tamil, Halt Its Implementation: MK Stalin
Centre Grants Rs 110 Crore To Set Up Technology Hub At IIT Ropar
Centre Grants Rs 110 Crore To Set Up Technology Hub At IIT Ropar
.......................... Advertisement ..........................