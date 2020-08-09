New Education Policy To Promote ‘Holistic, Multidisciplinary And Futuristic Education’: JMI Vice-Chancellor

NEP 2020 To Promote Holistic Education: JMI Vice-Chancellor

The recently approved new National Education Policy, or NEP 2020, aims at promoting ‘holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education’, said Professor Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI), New Delhi.

“The holistic and multidisciplinary education with flexible curriculums, creative combination of subjects, integration of vocational education, multiple entry and exit with proper certification speak volumes of our government’s enlightened and progressive approach towards education”, Prof. Akhtar said during her address in the online conclave on ‘Transformational Reforms in Higher Education’ organised by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education (MoE) under NEP 2020.

Prof. Akhtar said that the profound interest of NEP 2020 is in regulating, controlling and guiding the education system of India and it will equip the stakeholders with the “most modern education in sync with contemporary demands”.

The vision of ‘holistic, multidisciplinary and futuristic education’ in NEP2020 will create “sound mind in sound body”. The policy seeks to cultivate minds, build character, and prepare eminent researchers and teachers, Prof. Akhtar said.

NEP 2020 also aspires to provide freedom to students and transform the education system to meet 21st century needs through “proper solutions to the multiple pedagogical problems” and “eradication of structural inequities and asymmetries”, Prof. Najma Akhtar said.

“NEP 2020 wants to end the fragmentation of higher education by moving higher education into large multidisciplinary universities and colleges,” an official statement by JMI quoted Prof. Akhtar as saying.

“Multidisciplinary education and research universities will be founded for multidisciplinary education and research. Well-equipped, they will compete with the best multidisciplinary education and research universities in the world,” the statement added.