The New Education Policy, which was approved on July 29, suggests the formation of National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) to provide a platform for the free exchange of ideas on the use of technology to enhance learning, assessment, planning, administration. This education policy replaces the one formulated in 1986.

The New Education Policy or the NEP 2020 advocates more use of technology in education. Among the other reforms suggested in the policy are formation of a single regulator for higher education institutions known as the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI), multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes, low stakes board exams and common entrance exams for universities.

Through the technology forum, the policy envisages that, technological advancements will be integrated into all levels of education to improve classroom process, support teachers’ professional development, enhance educational access for disadvantaged groups and streamline educational planning, administration and management.

The policy suggests to set up more virtual labs, equip schools digitally, use divyang friendly education software and increase the access of education for disadvantaged groups. Currently virtual labs are available in various disciplines of Science and Engineering catering to students at the undergraduate level, post graduate level and research scholars.

It aims to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher educational institutions including vocational education from 26.3 per cent in 2018 to 50 per cent by 2035. “While a number of new institutions may be developed to attain these goals, a large part of the capacity creation will be achieved by consolidating, expanding or improving existing higher educational institutions,” the Ministry has said.

The draft of the new National Education Policy was submitted to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' last year by a panel headed by the former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Kasturirangan. The Committee has proposed to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD as Ministry of Education (MoE).