  • Home
  • Education
  • New Education Policy Focused On Science, Technology, Skill Development: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

New Education Policy Focused On Science, Technology, Skill Development: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the new education policy is focused on science, technology, research and skill development.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 22, 2022 8:43 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students
ICCR To Offer Online Courses On Indian Epics, Vedas, Art, Heritage; Portal To Be Launched Soon
“Digital University To Be A Game-Changer For The Country,” Say Experts
Mid-Day Meals To Resume At Delhi Schools Once Full Attendance Is Achieved: Officials
Haryana: Parents Protest Against Government’s Decision To Conduct Class 5, 8 Board Exams In April
PM Modi Addresses Webinar On Education Budget 2022: Top Points
New Education Policy Focused On Science, Technology, Skill Development: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
NEP focused on science, technology, and skill development, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said. (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Jabalpur:

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said that the new education policy is focused on science, technology, research and skill development. The Union minister of Culture and Tourism, Development of North Eastern Region was participating in online mode in the inaugural function of the 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate', a nation-wide week-long science festival, Rani Durgavati University's science festival coordinator professor Surendra Singh said.

"Such programmes will support Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Centre. After 35 years, a new education policy is executed which is focused on science, technology, research and skill development," he said.

Festival coordinator professor Singh said over 900 students have registered for competitions to be held during the science festival titled 'Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate' (science is revered all over), which aims to attract participants towards scientific knowledge of articles of daily use and propagating scientific theories.

Each day of the programme is based on different themes. On February 23, it is annals of history of Indian science, February 24 will be milestones of modern Indian science and technology, February 25 swadeshi paramparik inventions and innovations, February 26 science literature festival, while February 27 will have science and technology for next 25 years. The valedictory function will be on February 28.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News New Education Policy (NEP)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students
University Of Essex Launches Scholarship Programme For Indian Students
CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result Live 2021: Updates On Class 10, 12 Results; Expected Date And Time, Other Details
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Science Awareness Programme For School Students
IIT Gandhinagar Organises Science Awareness Programme For School Students
IP University, Aviation India Sign MoU To Train Students In Drone And Artificial Intelligence Technology
IP University, Aviation India Sign MoU To Train Students In Drone And Artificial Intelligence Technology
Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
Board Exams 2022: CBSE, CISCE Term 2; Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams In March-April
.......................... Advertisement ..........................