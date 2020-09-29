  • Home
  • Education
  • New Education Policy Connected With The Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda

New Education Policy Connected With The Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda

National Education Policy 2020: Jagat Prakash Nadda said that the era of rote learning has gone, now is the era of concepts and applications. He further added that the new NEP 2020 is attached to the roots of Indian culture.

Education | ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2020 9:45 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Locals Thank Jammu Kashmir Admin For Building Physiology Lab, Classrooms At Ganderbal Government College
Jamia Millia Islamia Conducts Webinar On 'Gandhian Thoughts and Philosophy' With California State University
Allow Research Scholars To Return In A Phased Manner: JNU Students' Body To Admin
Over 300 Offers Made At IIT Delhi’s Online Internship Drive
High Court Seeks Reply Of Delhi Government, 4 DU Colleges On Plea Over Non-Payment Of Teachers' Salary
Yamuna Menon Wins 18 Gold Medals At NLSIU Convocation 2020
New Education Policy Connected With The Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda
NEP 2020 Connected With Roots Of India: Jagat Prakash Nadda
New Delhi:

Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday said that the new National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP) formulated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attached to the roots of Indian culture and incorporates the views of everyone. Speaking through video conferencing at the fourth convocation ceremony of Pratap University in Jaipur, Mr Nadda said: "The new education policy that Prime Minister has formulated is connected with the roots of India. This policy was formulated after incorporating everyone's views."

Mr Nadda said that the era of rote learning has gone, now is the era of concepts and applications. "If you are able to apply your education for the betterment of society, only then will your education be useful for society. One must have an aptitude for the application, and should have an idea in mind for the aptitude," he said.

He added that India has given education to the world since ancient times, and Nalanda and Taxila Universities are examples of that.

"India has always been the world guru. India has always taught the world. Nalanda and Taxila are examples of this. Students from many countries have been coming here to get an education. Our ancestors said that without the alignment of mind, heart, body and soul, true happiness cannot be achieved," he said.

Citing the words of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Mr Nadda said the education policy that recognises India and is associated with its philosophy will benefit society greatly. "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay said that education is an investment that can bring positive changes in society in the coming times," he added.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) NEP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Locals Thank Jammu Kashmir Admin For Building Physiology Lab, Classrooms At Ganderbal Government College
Locals Thank Jammu Kashmir Admin For Building Physiology Lab, Classrooms At Ganderbal Government College
JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
JEE Advanced 2020 Official Answer Key Released At Jeeadv.ac.in; Check Details Here
ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed
ICAI CA Exam: Students Want November Session Exams Postponed
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students
Tamil Nadu Withdraws Decision To Reopen Schools For Class 10-12 Students
UGC Releases Guidance Document On Research Practices To Combat Plagiarism
UGC Releases Guidance Document On Research Practices To Combat Plagiarism
.......................... Advertisement ..........................