  • Home
  • Education
  • New Education Policy: Bagless Days To Be Encouraged In Schools

New Education Policy: Bagless Days To Be Encouraged In Schools

The New Education Policy says that all students will participate in a 10-day bagless period sometime between grades 6 to 8.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 2, 2020 2:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

New Education Policy: Breakfast For School Children Besides Mid-Day Meals
Maharashtra 11th Admission 2020 Website Inaugurated Today, Registration Begins
New Education Policy Emphasises On Making 'Job Creators' Instead Of 'Job Seekers', Says PM
West Bengal Board Releases Dates For Admission To 2-Year D.El.Ed. Programme
High Court Issues Show-Cause Notice To Delhi School For Disallowing Students From Online Classes Over Fee
Punjab Government Allows Provisional Admission Of Open School Students In Class 11
New Education Policy: Bagless Days To Be Encouraged In Schools
New Education Policy has made provision for 10 bagless days in school
New Delhi:

The New Education Policy (NEP) proposes exposing at least 50 per cent learners to vocational education. The policy says that students would be exposed to vocational subjects as early as grade 6. NCERT will also frame a practice-based curriculum for Grades 6 to 8.

"Every student will take a fun course, during Grades 6-8, that gives a survey and hands-on experience of a sampling of important vocational crafts, such as carpentry, electric work, metal work, gardening, pottery making, etc., as decided by States and local communities and as mapped by local skilling needs," chalks out the policy.

The policy says that all students will participate in a 10-day bagless period sometime between grades 6 to 8. During this period, the students will intern with local vocational experts such as carpenters, gardeners, potters, artists etc.

NEP also suggests similar internship opportunities to learn vocational subjects throughout grades 6 to 12 including during holiday periods.

Vocational courses will also be made available online keeping in line with the emphasis on online and digital education in the New Education Policy.

As per the new policy, bagless days will be encouraged throughout the year for various types of enrichment activities involving arts, quizzes, sports, and vocational crafts.

School students will also be exposed to outside activities periodically through visits to places of historical, cultural and tourist importance including monuments, museums. Meetings with local artists and craftsmen, and visits to higher educational institutes in their respective village, tehsil, district, or state will also be encouraged.

Click here for more Education News
National Education Policy (NEP) New Education Policy (NEP) National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
New Sports University To Come Up In Kangra: HP Minister
New Sports University To Come Up In Kangra: HP Minister
New Education Policy: Breakfast For School Children Besides Mid-Day Meals
New Education Policy: Breakfast For School Children Besides Mid-Day Meals
Haryana Switches To Online Mode For Polytechnic Admission
Haryana Switches To Online Mode For Polytechnic Admission
10 New Women Colleges To Be Opened In Haryana
10 New Women Colleges To Be Opened In Haryana
NEP 2020: AIU To Conduct Survey On Preparedness Of Institutes To Take Online Classes
NEP 2020: AIU To Conduct Survey On Preparedness Of Institutes To Take Online Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................