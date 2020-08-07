On NEP 2020, PM Modi has said that it aims to retain the talent of this country so that they can help the future generations grow.

On the new National Education Policy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it aims to retain the talent of this country so that they can help the future generations grow. PM Modi is addressing a conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The NEP was approved by the Union Cabinet in a meeting presided by PM Modi on July 29. The policy replaces 34 year old education policy and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems.

The PM said,” Changes in education system will give the country good students, professionals and citizens and teachers and professors will play a great role in this.”

“Therefore, dignity of teachers has also been taken special care in the National Education Policy,” he added.

There is a lot of emphasis on teacher training in the national education policy where they can keep updating their skills constantly,” he also said.

On different views and opinions being shared on the NEP 2020, the PM said, “today the policy is being widely discussed across the country. People from different fields and ideologies are giving their views and are reviewing the National Education Policy. This is a healthy practice and will benefit the country's education system.”

"...and one thing that has been observed is that no one is saying this policy is biased towards any one area... that is a great thing, a heartening thing. Now everyone's focus is on how this will be implemented," he also said.

On the implementation of mother tongue or regional language till Class 5, the PM said, “when students are taught in their mother tongue or regional language, their understanding of the subject becomes much better. So till Class 5, learning in the mother tongue will help greatly.”

“National education policy will not be implemented by issuing circulars and notifications. For this you have to make up your mind, you all have to show strong will. This work is like a Mahayagya for you to create the present and future of India,” he said.