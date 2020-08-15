New Education Policy Aims To Connect Children With Their Roots: PM Narendra Modi

New Education Policy Aims To Connect Children With Their Roots: PM

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shed light on the National Education Policy, or NEP and said that the New education policy aims to connect our children with their roots while making them global citizens.

Highlighting the importance of education in building ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India), PM Modi said, “Education is of great importance in building self-reliant India, in building modern India, in building new India, in building prosperous and prosperous India. With this thinking, the country has got a new National Education Policy”.

“The call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) has captured people's imagination and become a ‘mantra’ for everyone”, PM Modi added in his address to the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

A day earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day said that the new National Education Policy spells a long-term vision with far-reaching impact and will transform future challenges into opportunities by developing a quality education system. He said the new policy will strengthen the culture of inclusion, innovation and institution.

"I am confident that with the implementation of this policy, a new quality education system will be developed and this will transform the future challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a new India. Our youth will be able to freely choose their subjects according to their interests and talents," Kovind said.

"They would have an opportunity to realise their potential. Our future generations will not only be able to get employment on the strength of such abilities but will also create employment opportunities for others," he added.

President Kovind, while talking about the long term impact of new policy, said that, "The NEP spells a long-term vision with far-reaching impact. It will strengthen the culture of 'inclusion', 'innovation' and 'institution' in the sphere of education.”

“Imparting education in the mother tongue has been given emphasis in order to help young minds grow spontaneously. This will strengthen Indian languages as well as the unity of the country. Youth empowerment is essential for building a strong nation. The National Education Policy is a right step in this direction," he added.

The NEP approved by the government last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

(With inputs from PTI)