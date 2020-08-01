UGC has asked universities to conduct awareness drive about New Education Policy 2020

University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to create awareness about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 amongst teachers, students, officials and other stakeholders in the higher education system.

The Union Cabinet approved National Education Policy 2020 on July 29. The NEP will bring a complete overhaul of the school and higher education system in India. The policy, among other things, has proposed extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18 and also seeks to reduce content load in school education curriculum.

For Higher Education, the policy has proposed setting up of a 'single overarching umbrella body for the entire higher education'. The Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) will have distinct and independent bodies which will each assume separate functions of accreditation, funding, and academic standard setting. These bodies will replace autonomous bodies like University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

UGC has shared the NEP document in both Hindi and English along with the salient features of the policy for the universities to use. The commission has asked universities to conduct webinars and related online activities to discuss various policy highlights and implications of NEP 2020.

The commission has also asked institutes to use various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube etc. as well as electronic and print media. The initiatives taken in this regard can be shared on the University Activity Monitoring portal of UGC.