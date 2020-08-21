Image credit: Twitter-- @DrRPNishank Education Minister, NCERT Director Holds Meeting On NEP 2020

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Friday held a meeting with Hrushikesh Senapaty, Director, National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and Anita Karwal, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, to discuss on preparations for the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and implementation of the New Education Policy, or NEP 2020.

“In line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, held a review meeting with the Director of @ncert Shri @hk_senapaty ji and Secretary of DoSEL, Smt. Anita Karwal ji today,” Mr Pokhriyal said on social media.

The education minister has also discussed about setting up a new Regional Institute of Education (RIE) at Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Researches being funded by the NCERT’s programme advisory committee, printing and distribution of textbooks, annual report and audited accounts of NCERT for 2018-19 was also discussed in the meeting, Mr Pokhriyal said.

The recently approved New Education Policy aims to bring several reforms to the education system. With NEP 2020, India aims to achieve fundamental literacy and numeracy by 2025.

NEP 2020 also proposes a new curricular and pedagogical framework of 5+3+3+4 years instead of the existing 10+2 system, with a strong base of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) from age 3.