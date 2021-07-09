New Education Minister Reviews Progress Made In NEP 2020; Discusses Way Forward

  • Home
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 7:24 pm IST

Education ministry reviews progress made in NEP 2020
New Delhi:

The new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan interacted with the ministers of the state today. Along with the ministers of state, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the new Education Minister also interacted with the senior officials of the Ministry of Education and various autonomous bodies. During the interaction, Dharmendra Pradhan and the new ministers of state reviewed the progress made in the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The ministers also discussed the way forward in achieving the objectives of NEP 2020 in a time-bound manner and to ensure a bright future for the students across the country.

Announcing the interaction, Dharmendra Pradhan said: “We also discussed the way forward for ensuring a bright future for the 30 crore-plus students across the country and in achieving the objectives of the New Education Policy in a time-bound manner.”

On the first day, Thursday, July 8, the new Education Minister along with the three ministers of State, Subhas Sarkar, Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the directors of four centrally-funded technical institutions - IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur.

With the introduction of the NEP, Mr Pradhan said on Thursday, the Indian education system has taken a giant leap in fostering an environment for a future-ready 21st century India adding that they are committed to making the students and youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society.

