  • Home
  • Education
  • New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12

New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12

The school, which was started in 1990-91 to provide facilities to restart the education of drop-out students in any Class, currently offers education till Class 10.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 4, 2022 5:42 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Heatwave: Revise School Timings Or Advance Summer Holidays, Demand Parents In Delhi
KVS Class 1 Admission 2022: First Merit List Released At Kvsangathan.nic.in; Direct Link Here
Supreme Court Directs Lakshadweep Administration To Include Meat Products In Midday Meals For School Children
Congress Leader Urges PM Modi To Allow Hybrid Classes As Children Remain Unvaccinated Against C0VID-19
Haryana Government To Distribute Free Tablets To Students Of Classes 10 to 12 From May 5
Truncated School Hours In Jharkhand’s Ranchi District Due To Summer Heat
New Delhi Municipal Council School For Adult Women To Be Upgraded Till Class 12
NDMC school for adult women to be upgraded till Class 12
New Delhi:

The Day Time Secondary School for Adult Women in East Kidwai Nagar will soon be upgraded up to Class 12, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said on Wednesday. The school, which was started in 1990-91 to provide facilities to restart the education of drop-out students in any Class, currently offers education till Class 10.

"The objective of the school is to provide educational facilities for the drop-out girls belonging to weaker sections of society, especially those who leave their studies due to family circumstances. Several females start jobs to supplement the income of their family, girls whose parents cannot afford their further studies or they are supposed to look after their siblings," said Mr Upadhyay, who visited the school on Wednesday.

"The school was started to impart education to such females so that they can continue their education. The school was upgraded to Class 10 level from session 1994-95. It will soon be upgraded to Class 12. The school provides educational facilities to those who have already undertaken employment but desire to improve their educational qualifications," he said.

The total number of students enrolled in the school this year is 242. As per the Class-wise enrolment as of April 2022, 66 students are studying in the age group of 15 to 20 years whereas three students are studying in the age group of 20 plus. "Learning is a continuous process and the true learner always looks for avenues to learn from anybody and everybody. Upgrading the school till Class 12 will benefit for more such students," Mr Upadhyay said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NDMC Schools

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology
IIT Guwahati, ASSTC Join Hands To Train Officers On Drone Operation, Emerging Technology
CUET 2022 Registration Ends In 2 Days; FAQs On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Number Of Attempts
CUET 2022 Registration Ends In 2 Days; FAQs On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Number Of Attempts
CLAT 2022: Application Process Ends On May 9; Check Exam Date, Syllabus
CLAT 2022: Application Process Ends On May 9; Check Exam Date, Syllabus
West Bengal Board Plans To Conduct Uchha Madhyamik, 12th Exam 2022 Twice In A Year
West Bengal Board Plans To Conduct Uchha Madhyamik, 12th Exam 2022 Twice In A Year
Tamil Nadu Governor Has Referred Anti-NEET Bill To Centre For Presidential Assent: MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Governor Has Referred Anti-NEET Bill To Centre For Presidential Assent: MK Stalin
.......................... Advertisement ..........................