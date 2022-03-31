  • Home
  • Education
  • New Delhi Municipal Council Announces Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Its Sanitation Workers, Group C Staff

New Delhi Municipal Council Announces Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Its Sanitation Workers, Group C Staff

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday announced a special scholarship scheme for the children of its sanitation workers as well as its Group C staff.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 31, 2022 3:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Physical School Attendance Not Compulsory For Current Academic Year: Gujarat Government Tells High Court
MK Stalin Hands Over Desktop Computers To Students Studying In Schools Run By GCC
Punjab Government Bars Private Schools From Increasing Fee
Maharashtra Government Says Schools That Have Completed Syllabus Need Not Be Open Till April 30
Manish Sisodia Visits Government School, Interacts With students
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
New Delhi Municipal Council Announces Scholarship Scheme For Children Of Its Sanitation Workers, Group C Staff
NDMC announces scholarship scheme for children of sanitation worker
New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday announced a special scholarship scheme for the children of its sanitation workers as well as its Group C staff. This was decided during a meeting on Wednesday during which various other issues like the smart-grid infrastructure, including enhancement of existing network in the NDMC power distribution area, regularisation of lofts in Shankar Market and issues pertaining to drinking water were also discussed.

Addressing a press conference, NDMC Vice-Chairman, Satish Upadhyay said the scholarship scheme will also be applicable to the children of NDMC staff belong to Group category. "We have passed a resolution for smart-grid infrastructure during the meeting. We will introduce 'happiness zones' in Mandi House in Central Delhi and it will be extended around other NDMC areas as well," the Vice-Chairman said. Green 'Happiness areas' were earlier introduced by the NDMC in a bid to combat air pollution in the national capital. Some of the green 'happiness areas' are at Yashwant place, Kautilya Marg, Nyay Marg junction and Ambedkar Vatika at Janpath.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, also a council member, Naresh Kumar (Chairman, NDMC), and member Kuljeet Singh Chahal. A statement said the NDMC also approved a resolution of 100 percent wooden loft usage for storage purposes at the city's Shankar Market that will benefit around 150 shops and stalls there. A formal proposal for approval of the same will be taken up in the next council meeting, it said.

The council has also approved preparation of a scheme for individual piped water connection in the JJ clusters and remaining unauthorized colonies under Jal Jeevan Mission. During the meeting, Mr Chahal blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that there have been financial irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board. "The promise of delivering safe drinking water to every household wasn't fulfilled by Mr Arvind Kejriwal. We do provide drinking water from the Jal Board's resources, but they are still under debt of Rs 3,500 crores," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
NDMC NDMC Schools

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: BSEB Matric Results Declared; Scorecards At Biharboardonline.com Shortly
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board Class 10 Result Declared At Biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Bihar Board BSEB Announces Matric 10th Result 2022, Pass Percentage Touches 79.88%
Bihar Board BSEB Announces Matric 10th Result 2022, Pass Percentage Touches 79.88%
NSUI Starts Indefinite Strike Against Delhi University's Offline Exams For 'Even' Semester Students
NSUI Starts Indefinite Strike Against Delhi University's Offline Exams For 'Even' Semester Students
Bihar Board Matric (10th) Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Download Score Card
Bihar Board Matric (10th) Result 2022 Today; Here's How To Download Score Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................