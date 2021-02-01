New Central University To Be Set Up In Leh: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-2022 today, February 1. The Finance Minister announced the establishment of a new Central University in Leh, Ladakh to make higher education accessible in Ladakh. The minister also announced that 100 new Sainik Schools in the country will be established. The 100 new Sainik Schools, however, will be set up in partnership with Non-Government Organisations (NGOs), private schools and states.

"100 new Sainik schools will be set up in partnership with NGOs, private schools, and states. We would be introducing the legislation this year to implement the setting-up of the Higher Education Commission of India," Ms Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget today.

The Finance Minister also announced the establishment of 750 Eklavya Modern Residential Schools in tribal areas. The allocation to the unit cost for each has gone up from Rs 20 crore to Rs 38 crore. The budget allocation for schools in hilly areas has been increased to 48 crores for tribal students. The EMR schools, under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, are aimed to promote “high-level education” among Scheduled Tribe students living in remote areas.

The Finance Minister proposes to strengthen more than 15,000 schools as per the new National Education Policy 2020.

“In school education, 15,000 schools will be strengthened as per the requirements of the National Education Policy(NEP) 2020,” Nirmala Sitharaman said in the budget speech 2021.

This year, Ms Sitharaman has read out the Budget 2021-22 at the Parliament through a tab in a digitised form.