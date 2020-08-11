New Architecture Regulation Allows Exit After Three Years With 'Appropriate Degree'

New Architecture Regulation Allow Exit After Three Years

The Council of Architecture's (COA) ‘Minimum Standards of Architectural Education’ Regulations, 2020, were released on Tuesday morning in order to bring in reforms in the architecture programme. According to the new norms, students will be allowed to exit the programme, if they wish, at the end of three years, with the university awarding an ‘appropriate’ degree.

As per the regulations launched by the minister of education, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, the new regulation focuses on bridging the gap between industry and academia.

The choice-based credit system has been introduced in the new set of regulations, with practical hands-on training in the eighth and ninth semesters. The study tours to cultural and historic site will be held more frequently so as to focus more on hands-on learning.

Under this umbrella, the norms also cite the introduction of an exchange programme with national and international universities.

The admission process will be based equally on marks obtained in 10+2 exam and the National Aptitude Test in Architecture.

The new regulation offers a multi-disciplinary approach in courses offered as it is in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The new regulation also allows the semester exchange option, in flexibility to offer courses.

In another major reform, the regulation allows private practise and research for faculty members associated with architecture programmes. Teacher-training has been made mandatory before joining the course and the pay scale to be followed will be as per government directive.