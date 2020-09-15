Cabinet Approves New AIIMS At Darbhanga, Bihar

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, Bihar. The total cost will be Rs.1264 crore and is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval of Government of India. The new AIIMS Darbhanga will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of one post of Director in the basic pay of Rs 2,25,000/- plus NPA (however pay + NPA would not exceed Rs 2,37,500/-) for the new AIIMS Darbhanga.

The new AIIMS at Darbhanga will add 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats and postgraduate and DM or MCh super speciality courses will also be started in due course. It also proposes 15-20 super speciality departments and 750 hospital beds. “As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS will cater to around 2000 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month,” a statement issued in this regard added.