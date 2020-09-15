  • Home
  • Education
  • New AIIMS At Darbhanga, Bihar: Project To Be Completed Within Four Years

New AIIMS At Darbhanga, Bihar: Project To Be Completed Within Four Years

The Cabinet today has approved the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, Bihar.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 15, 2020 3:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU TEE June 2020 Hall Ticket Released @Ignou.ac.in, Direct Link Here
IGNOU TEE June Admit Card 2020 Not Required To Give Exam, Know More
Delhi University's Second Phase Of Open Book Exams Starts
IIT Madras Study Moots ‘Straight Training Walls’ To Minimize Floods In Chennai
Kolkata: Jadavpur University To Provide Handset, Data Pack To Students For Online Classes
DU Final Year Exam Begins Today: 2,000 Students To Appear In 2nd Phase Of Open Book Exam Online
New AIIMS At Darbhanga, Bihar: Project To Be Completed Within Four Years
Cabinet Approves New AIIMS At Darbhanga, Bihar
New Delhi:

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Darbhanga, Bihar. The total cost will be Rs.1264 crore and is likely to be completed within a period of 48 months from the date of the approval of Government of India. The new AIIMS Darbhanga will be established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The Cabinet has also approved the creation of one post of Director in the basic pay of Rs 2,25,000/- plus NPA (however pay + NPA would not exceed Rs 2,37,500/-) for the new AIIMS Darbhanga.

The new AIIMS at Darbhanga will add 100 undergraduate (MBBS) seats and 60 BSc (Nursing) seats and postgraduate and DM or MCh super speciality courses will also be started in due course. It also proposes 15-20 super speciality departments and 750 hospital beds. “As per data of current functional AIIMS, it is expected that each new AIIMS will cater to around 2000 OPD patients per day and around 1000 IPD patients per month,” a statement issued in this regard added.

Click here for more Education News
AIIMS admission AIIMS MBBS registration
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET Exam: Tamil Nadu Passes Bill To Approve 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges
NEET Exam: Tamil Nadu Passes Bill To Approve 7.5% Quota For Government School Students In Medical Colleges
JEE Advanced 2020: Online Applications Underway; Two Days Left To Register
JEE Advanced 2020: Online Applications Underway; Two Days Left To Register
Over 4 Crore Scholarships Given To Students Of Minority Communities Since 2014: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Over 4 Crore Scholarships Given To Students Of Minority Communities Since 2014: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
JEE Exam: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants
JEE Exam: Complete Guidance For JEE Aspirants
XAT 2021: XLRI Announces Date For Xavier Aptitude Test; Apply Before November 30
XAT 2021: XLRI Announces Date For Xavier Aptitude Test; Apply Before November 30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................