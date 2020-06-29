Image credit: Shutterstock Assam News: New Academic Year For Schools From April 1 To March 31

Assam Government has decided to shift the academic year of schools to April-March from January-December to make-up for academic loss caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The current academic session will end on March 31, 2021, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his official social media account. “The academic calendar of each class shall be decided by the concerning academic authorities after proper consultation keeping in view the local climate and other factors,” Mr Sarma said.

The Board of Secondary Education Assam or SEBA, the secondary education regulatory board in the state had started a portal where education stakeholders had been asked to submit their suggestions regarding the change of academic sessions in schools.

COVID-19 And Education In Assam

“We have asked people to submit their suggestions on starting the academic year...this will make-up for the COVID-19 lockdown loss...we will make a decision in the first week of June,” Mr Sarma had said at a press conference on May 23.

The decision, however, was delayed and finally taken on June 29. Educational Institutions in Assam are closed from March 15 and a decision over reopening of schools is awaited amidst rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and the recent flood that has affected most of the districts. The state capital Guwahati is currently under lockdown.

“Due to (the) COVID-19 pandemic, educational Institutions are closed from March 15. In order to compensate the loss of academic days, after due consultation with stakeholders, Cabinet has decided to revise the Academic session of schools from 1st April to 31st March,” Mr Sarma said on social media.