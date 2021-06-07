New Academic Session In Goa To Start On June 21

The academic year 2021-22 will start in Goa on June 21 and a decision on the mode of education will be taken in the next week, a senior official said on Monday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 6:01 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Noida Relaxes Covid Curfew From Today; Schools, Coaching Centres To Stay Closed
Tripura Chief Minister Sends Study Table, Food, Medicines After Girl Seeks Help On Facebook
Punjab: 1.40 Lakh Students Participated In NTSE Baseline Exam
6-year-old J&K Girl Becomes Media Sensation After Appeal To PM Modi On Online Classes
J&K Private Schools Question How Education Policy Was Changed Within 24 Hours
Manipur Extends Closure Of Schools Amid Rising COVID Cases
New Academic Session In Goa To Start On June 21
Goa: Academic session to start from June 21
Panaji:

The academic year 2021-22 will start in Goa on June 21 and a decision on the mode of education will be taken in the next week, a senior official said on Monday.

"A call on whether to ask students to join schools or conduct online classes will be taken seven to eight days in advance before the resumption of the session," Goa Director of Education D Bhagat told PTI.

He said non-teaching staff of the schools have already been asked to join schools as the number of Covid cases has decreased in the coastal state. As of Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload stood at 1,59,393 while the death toll stood at 2,760, a health official had said. The Goa government had last week extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced 'curfew' till June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Goa Education Department Goa schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Department Of Biotechnology Extends Application Deadline For Star College Scheme
Department Of Biotechnology Extends Application Deadline For Star College Scheme
Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams
Cancel University Exams, Say Students As States Scrap Board Exams
IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch
IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For Its 58th Batch
"NEET An Injustice": Tamil Nadu Congress Urges Chief Minister's Intervention
Blended Learning Method Will Destroy Public-Funded University System: Teachers' Bodies Tell UGC
Blended Learning Method Will Destroy Public-Funded University System: Teachers' Bodies Tell UGC
.......................... Advertisement ..........................