The new academic session for first-year Engineering students will begin from December 1, the All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) said on Monday. The last date for admission to AICTE-approved institutions has been extended till November 30.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 19, 2020 4:30 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the Country and requests from various State Governments and ongoing admission process of llT's and NIT's, the Council has extended the last date of admission to first year Engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November,2O2O. Accordingly, the last date of commencement of classes of first year is 01.12.2020,” an official statement said.

AICTE Academic Calendar 2020-21

As per the revised academic calendar of AICTE, apart from engineering, the extended deadline for admission to diploma lateral entry courses is November 30. Earlier, the last date for first-year engineering admission was October 20.

AICTE has said that the classes may be conducted online, offline or in blended mone, following all COVID-19 protocols.

For institutes that have already started classes as per the old AICTE calendar, the council has asked them to either postpone or conduct special classes for students who will appear in final year examinations of their graduation or diploma.

The latest academic calendar may be changed further, following COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Health and Education Ministries, the council said.

