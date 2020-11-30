New Academic Session For Engineering Students Begins Tomorrow: AICTE

Today is the last date for admission to AICTE-approved institutions. As per the latest announcement by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the new academic session for first-year Engineering students will begin tomorrow, December 1.

As per the revised schedule of AICTE, today is the deadline for admission to diploma lateral entry courses as well.

“Due to prolonged emergent conditions in the Country and requests from various State Governments and ongoing admission process of llT's and NIT's, the Council has extended the last date of admission to first year Engineering courses (UG and Diploma lateral entry) to 30th November,2O2O. Accordingly, the last date of commencement of classes of first year is 01.12.2020,” an official statement said.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the classes may be conducted online, offline or in blended mode, following the guidelines and SOPs issued by the Centre, AICTE said.

The council had asked the institutions that have already started classes to either postpone or conduct special classes for students who will appear in final year examinations of their graduation or diploma.