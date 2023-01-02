  • Home
  • Education
  • Netizens Reach Out, Assam School Children Get Sweaters

Netizens Reach Out, Assam School Children Get Sweaters

Over 200 poor young students of a school in Assam's Barpeta district received sweaters from good samaritans among Netizens, following a social media post by a theatre group.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 2, 2023 6:17 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government Launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' For City Schools
NVS Class 6 Admission 2023: Online Registration Begins; Apply By January 31
Lucknow School Timings Change Amid Cold Wave; Will Open From 10 AM To 2 PM
Punjab Government Extends Winter Holidays In Schools
Pre-Matric Scholarship 2022: Registration For Class 9, 10 Nagaland Students Ends Today
Lack Of Space A Hindrance In Opening More 'Specialised Excellence' Schools: Manish Sisodia
Netizens Reach Out, Assam School Children Get Sweaters
Assam school children gets sweaters
Image credit: Shutterstock
Barpeta:

For over 200 poor young students of a school in Assam's Barpeta district, the first day of the new year proved to be a 'warm' one, as they received sweaters from good samaritans among Netizens, following a social media post by a theatre group. The movement started with a teacher of the school looking for means to help her pupils.

Anupama Das had discussed at home how the students, who hail mostly from financially backward families, cannot afford sweaters and are forced to attend classes in winter in the cotton uniform provided by the government.

"We discussed how we can help them and then a theatre group, Samahar Natya Gosthee came forward to help," Ms Das said. General secretary of the theatre group, Sitanath Lahkar, said, "We have very limited financial resources.

So, we made an appeal on social media and received an overwhelming response from netizens," he said. Within five days, the group collected enough funds to get sweaters for the entire lower primary section, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School children
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government Launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' For City Schools
Delhi Government Launches 'Mathematics Winter Camp' For City Schools
IIT Madras, DRDO Conducts Research On Advanced Defence Technologies
IIT Madras, DRDO Conducts Research On Advanced Defence Technologies
Launch Of New Academic Courses, Agreements With Foreign Universities: DU VC Shares Achievements Made In 2022
Launch Of New Academic Courses, Agreements With Foreign Universities: DU VC Shares Achievements Made In 2022
AKTU Releases Revised, Final Exam Centres For Phase 1 Odd Semester Exams 2022-23; Details Here
AKTU Releases Revised, Final Exam Centres For Phase 1 Odd Semester Exams 2022-23; Details Here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress On January 3
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress On January 3
.......................... Advertisement ..........................