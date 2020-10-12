Image credit: Shutterstock NEST Result Date Postponed, To Be Announced On October 13

NEST Result: The result date for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been postponed. NEST result 2020, according to the latest information, will now be announced on October 13. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be released on October 10. “Due to technical issues scorecard generation has been delayed. Scorecards will now be available to download on 13th October after 7 pm,” an official statement said. Previously, the authorities had released NEST answer key 2020.

NEST is a national level entrance exam conducted for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS). NEST 2020 was held on September 29.

NEST 2020, for admission to five-year integrated MSc programme in the two participating institutes, was conducted in 90 cities across India.

After the announcement of NEST result, the detailed counselling schedule for NISER Bhubaneswar and CEBS Mumbai will be announced.

How To Download NEST Result 2020

After the announcement on October 13, download NEST result by following these instructions: